McLeod honored for contributions to geoscience information

Clara P. McLeod, earth and planetary sciences librarian for University Libraries at Washington University in St. Louis, received the 2019 Mary B. Ansari Distinguished Service Award of the Geoscience Information Society (GSIS) at the society’s annual meeting Sept. 24 in Phoenix. The honor recognizes significant contributions to the field of geoscience information.

Louise Deis, chair of the selection committee and emeritus reference librarian at Princeton University, said McLeod “has provided unassuming leadership and many significant contributions to the Geoscience Information Society and geoscience librarianship.”

For more than a decade, McLeod has led “Geoscience Librarianship 101,” the society’s annual professional development workshop, and has served in a leadership role in many GSIS committees. She joined University Libraries in 1985 and has served in her current role since 1987.

“Clara has served as trusted partner in faculty research,”said Denise Stephens, vice provost and university librarian. “She also is a respected member of the libraries and broader WashU community.”