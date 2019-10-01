MEDIA ADVISORY: Andrew Martin’s inauguration as 15th chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis

WHAT: The inauguration of Andrew D. Martin as the 15th chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis. Martin is a Washington University alumnus and former dean of the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts at the University of Michigan.

WHO: Andrew D. Martin, who began his chancellorship June 1, 2019, will be formally inaugurated as the 15th chancellor of Washington University. Andrew E. Newman, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees and chairman of Hackett Security Inc., will formally install Martin as chancellor.

Martin, who earned a doctorate in political science from Washington University in 1998 and was a member of the faculty for 14 years, is only the second alumnus to lead the university in its 166-year history.

Among those participating in the ceremony will be chancellors emeriti William H. Danforth and Mark S. Wrighton. Danforth, who served as chancellor from 1971-1995, and Wrighton, who was chancellor from 1995-2019, are among the country’s longest serving university chancellors. The average tenure of a college president nationwide is about seven years. Martin’s inauguration will be only the university’s third in the past 48 years.

Delegates from colleges and universities around the world will also participate in the ceremony.

WHERE: Brookings Quadrangle, which is directly west of Brookings Hall, the university’s main administration building.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

HIGHLIGHT: During his inauguration address, Martin will announce a new transformative university initiative focused on affordability and access.

MEDIA RESERVED SEATING: News organizations sending a reporter to the inauguration ceremony should contact Sue Killenberg McGinn to make arrangements for a reserved seat in the Quad. Mult boxes will be available at the seats and near the Beaumont Pavilion stage. The reserved media seats are in the chancellor’s section, which is at the north end of the Quad on the east side of Beaumont Pavilion.

MEDIA PARKING: Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in front of McDonnell Hall, which is off Forsyth Boulevard. Enter campus from Forsyth Boulevard at Tolman Way. Spots will be marked “media.”

For more information, call Sue Killenberg McGinn at 314-935-5254 (o) or 314-603-6008 (c).