No, the Trump impeachment inquiry is not a coup

David Carter , associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences

President Trump has recently claimed, on Twitter and in political campaign ads, that with the House impeachment inquiry, Democrats in Congress are attempting a coup and undertaking an unconstitutional assault on the presidency. Numerous Fox News personalities have supported Trump’s coup claims. Nor is this the first time Trump has claimed to be a target of a coup attempt. He made similar claims about special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and about reports that, in May 2017, Andrew McCabe and other Justice Department officials discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

