Orthopedics names new executive vice chair, vice chairs

Regis J. O’Keefe, MD, PhD, the Fred C. Reynolds Professor and head of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, recently selected Charles Goldfarb, MD, as executive vice chair.
Six other faculty members have also been appointed to serve as vice chairs as the department aims to create a more structured governance model, emphasizing collaboration, engagement and decision-making transparency among department faculty.
Goldfarb is a national leader in pediatric congenital hand deformity and adult complex upper extremity disease. Those appointed as vice chairs are: John Clohisy, MD; Heidi Prather, DO; Matthew Silva; Jacob Buchowski, MD; Anna Miller, MD; and Jay Keener, MD.
Read more on the Washington University Orthopedics site.
