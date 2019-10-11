Proposals sought for seed grant program

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis’ newly launched Social Policy Institute and its McDonnell International Scholars Academy are seeking proposals for collaboration between Washington University researchers and researchers at international partner universities.

The goal is to develop research related to fostering international collaboration on policy projects. Up to five seed grant awards will be provided for teams performing work that fits within the Social Policy Institute’s mission. Learn more here. Application materials are due Nov. 30.