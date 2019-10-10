Race, income and voting access

Gena McClendon, director of voter access and engagement at the Center for Social Development, and Michael Sherraden, George Warren Brown Distinguished University Professor
When it’s time to vote, will you be able to cast your ballot?
We, the authors, have often volunteered as poll workers in general elections, intentionally seeking assignments in low-income, predominantly black communities. We have witnessed failures of process and of infrastructure, including long lines and wait times at polls; shortages of paper ballots; broken and faulty equipment; and lack of proper assistance for people with disabilities. At some polling locations, these appear to be frequent occurrences, and we began to wonder: Is casting a ballot is easier for white and higher-income voters?
We decided to do the research.
Read the full piece in the St. Louis American.
