The View From Here 10.28.19

Lori Witherspoon and Colleen Warner, attendees at the HER Summit, compare notes and share a laugh during one of the event’s entrepreneurship workshops. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

Ryan Lantry (in orange hat), a student at the School of Law, works with Alex Lindley to help repair a flood-damaged barrier Oct. 20 in West Alton, Mo. School of Law student members of the Energy & Environmental Law Society and other volunteers helped to fix signs, fences and other structures damaged during flooding this summer. Lantry organized the volunteer event. (Photo: Nancy Staudt)