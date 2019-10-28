The View From Here 10.28.19

Amanda Zuckerman, a WashU alum and founder of Dormify, gives the keynote address at the Skandalaris Center’s HER Summit on Oct. 19. The flagship event of the Simon Initiative provides support and networking opportunities to women and minority entrepreneurs. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Lori Witherspoon and Colleen Warner, attendees at the HER Summit, compare notes and share a laugh during one of the event’s entrepreneurship workshops. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Ryan Lantry (in orange hat), a student at the School of Law, works with Alex Lindley to help repair a flood-damaged barrier Oct. 20 in West Alton, Mo. School of Law student members of the Energy & Environmental Law Society and other volunteers helped to fix signs, fences and other structures damaged during flooding this summer. Lantry organized the volunteer event. (Photo: Nancy Staudt)
Members of the College Prep Program gathered on campus Oct. 12 to study for the ACT. As of Nov. 1, the program will have a new director, Courtney Brewster, who has served as the program’s longtime associate director. Founding director Leah Merrifield, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness, is retiring this month. (Photo courtesy of College Prep)
Kishore Mahbubani, a distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute of the National University of Singapore, delivers the S.T. Lee Endowed Lecture, “Has China Won?”, for the Assembly Series on Oct. 7 in Hillman Hall.
Koong-Nah Chung, associate dean and director of the Office of Medical Student Research at the School of Medicine, talks with Justin Sadhu, MD, assistant professor of medicine, following the Academy of Educators’ inaugural induction ceremony. The event was Sept. 24 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Over 100 students and mentors joined Sling Health STL for their 9th annual “Problem Day” on Oct. 4 at the School of Medicine. (Photo courtesy of Sling Health STL)
Danforth Staff Council Chair Rosalind Early kicks off the fall 2019 Staff Council town hall on Oct. 14 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
