The View From Here 10.4.19

Bettina Drake, professor at the School of Medicine, explains her research on cancer prevention and reducing cancer disparities during a faculty symposium held Oct. 3 in Emerson Auditorium ahead of Chancellor Andrew Martin’s inauguration later that day. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Brown School Dean Mary McKay (left) visits with Michal Grinstein-Weiss, professor at the Brown School, and Nancy Staudt, dean of the School of Law, during a break in the inauguration symposium in Knight Hall. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew Martin and his wife, Stephanie, walk hand in hand through campus amid a series of events Oct. 3 leading up to his inauguration as the university’s 15th chancellor. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Medical Campus employees cheer during Chancellor Andrew Martin’s visit for a lunchtime interview session Oct. 3 with Dean David Perlmutter at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Chancellor Andrew Martin speaks during his inauguration ceremony after welcoming remarks from members of the faculty, staff, students and alumni. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
More than a dozen illustrators, photographers, graphic designers and copy editors from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ new MFA in Illustration and Visual Culture program as well as the undergraduate Communication Design program provided on-site reportage throughout inauguration day.
As a surprise after his inauguration, Chancellor Andrew Martin (right) got a moment with the Stanley Cup, which the hometown St. Louis Blues won in June. Mary and Tom Stillman, president of the Blues, brought the Stanley Cup to campus. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Students take selfies with the Stanley Cup during the celebration of Chancellor Martin’s inauguration Oct. 3. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew Martin, sporting a specially designed tam, greets his daughter, Olive, seated with her mother, Stephanie, ahead of the inauguration ceremony Oct. 3. (Photo: Washington University)
