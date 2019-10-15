Who Knew WashU? 10.15.19

Question: Ginkgo Allée is a corridor of trees on the east side of Olin Library whose leaves turn bright yellow in the fall. How old are the largest trees in Ginkgo Allée?

A) 43 years old

B) 78 years old

C) 96 years old

D) 106 years old

Submit your answer to trivia@wustl.edu. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in The Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).