Who Knew WashU? 10.30.19

Question: How much concrete did the new buildings constructed on the east end of the Danforth Campus require?

A) 15,000 cubic yards

B) 40,000 cubic yards

C) 52,000 cubic yards

D) 70,000 cubic yards

Submit your answer to trivia@wustl.edu. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in The Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).