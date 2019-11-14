Abraham honored by medical informatics association

Joanna Abraham, assistant professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and the Institute for Informatics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will receive the 2019 New Investigator Award from the American Medical Informatics Association. The award recognizes significant scholarly contributions and research excellence in informatics by an individual scientist, early in that person’s career.

Abraham’s research is aimed at developing collaborative health information technology systems that deliver coordinated and safe medical care, with a focus on streamlining clinical workflows in areas such as care coordination, clinical decision-making and the ordering of medications. The overarching goals of the work involve continuous and sustained improvements in patient safety.

Abraham will receive the award during the association’s annual symposium, Nov. 16-20 in Washington.

Originally published by the School of Medicine