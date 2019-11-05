Academy of Educators introduces inaugural class

The Academy of Educators at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis introduced its inaugural class Tuesday, Sept. 24, in a ceremony at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. Also that day, the academy celebrated the graduation of the first class selected to the Teaching Scholars Program.

The Academy of Educators — led by Mary E. Klingensmith, MD, the Mary Culver Distinguished Professor of Surgery — is in the school’s Office of Education. It is an institutional collaboration of educators who together aim to foster a culture of educational excellence and an institutionally valued community of leaders in health-science education.

The Teaching Scholars Program — led by Steve Taff, associate professor of occupational therapy and of medicine — is a 12-month certificate program designed to enhance knowledge and skills, and develop future leaders in health-care education. The program’s focus is on core components of educational scholarship and curriculum development.

View a list of the academy’s inaugural inductees.

View lists of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 Teaching Scholars Program participants.

Originally published by the School of Medicine