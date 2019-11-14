Apply for interdisciplinary research grants

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research provides one-year seed grants of up to $50,000 to support interdisciplinary teams collaborating on new and innovative research that has the potential for broad scientific or societal impact. Letters of intent are due Nov. 25, with full proposals due Dec. 17. Learn more on the office’s website.
