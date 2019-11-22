Big Ideas competition open

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The School of Medicine’s Institute for Informatics and BJC Healthcare’s Healthcare Innovation Lab again are holding the Big Ideas competition.

The competition provides an opportunity for collaborative clinical, operational and research teams to develop innovations in informatics and health-care delivery. Investigators may seek up to $50,000. Letters of intent are due Dec. 13. Learn more online.