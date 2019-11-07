Carter works on report to improve children’s health

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ebony Carter, MD, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine, helped develop a recent report released by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

The report outlines interventions needed to improve health in children at risk for negative outcomes.

Some of these interventions include implementing paid parental leave and improving financial stability, food security and housing quality, to help families meet basic needs during the prenatal through early childhood periods.