Faculty and staff appreciation sale at bookstores

The Campus Bookstore in Mallinckrodt Center and the Medical Campus Bookstore will hold their annual Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Employees are eligible for 30% off of clothing and gift purchases in store. Employees must present their university IDs. The Danforth Campus store is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day, while the Medical Campus store is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Questions? Contact 314-935-5500 or email kpeebles@wustl.edu.
