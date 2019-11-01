Harris Award nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for the Jane and Whitney Harris St. Louis Community Service Award.
Established in 2000 by a bequest to Washington University from the late Jane Freund Harris, each year the award honors a couple for extraordinary contributions to the culture and welfare of the metropolitan St. Louis area.
For more information and to submit a nomination, visit alumni.wustl.edu/harrisaward. Nominations are due by Nov. 30.
Questions? Contact Joy Hines at harrisaward@wustl.edu or 314-935-6013.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.