Harris Award nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for the Jane and Whitney Harris St. Louis Community Service Award.

Established in 2000 by a bequest to Washington University from the late Jane Freund Harris, each year the award honors a couple for extraordinary contributions to the culture and welfare of the metropolitan St. Louis area.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit alumni.wustl.edu/harrisaward. Nominations are due by Nov. 30.

Questions? Contact Joy Hines at harrisaward@wustl.edu or 314-935-6013.