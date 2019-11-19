Kendall named director of allergy and immunology division

Peggy Kendall, MD, has been named director of the Division of Allergy and Immunology in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She joined the university from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, where she was an associate professor of medicine and pathology, microbiology and immunology.
Kendall studies the role of B cells, a type of white blood cell, in autoimmune diseases such as inflammatory arthritis and type 1 diabetes. Kendall also is investigating the role of immune cells as biomarkers and therapeutic targets for certain lung diseases.
She succeeds H. James Wedner, the Dr. Phillip and Arleen Korenblat Professor of Medicine, who served as the division director since 2001.
