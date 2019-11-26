“Multiplied: Edition MAT and the Transformable Work of Art”

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

All events begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Monday, February 24

Lecture, Reinhard Bek

Conservator, Bek & Frohnert LLC

“Unstable Futures: Conserving the Immaterial, 1960–Present”

Thursday, March 5

Music at the Kemper: Darmstadt School

Monday, March 23

Lecture, Natilee Harren

Assistant professor of contemporary art history and critical studies,

University of Houston

“The Artwork in Flux: Multiples, Fluxboxes, and the Transitional Commodity”

Wednesday, April 1

Lecture: Alexander Alberro

Virginia Bloedel Wright Professor of Art History,

Barnard College

“Abstraction in Reverse: The Reconfigured Spectator in Mid-20th Century Latin American Art”

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4

Kemper Live: Transformation through Movement

Visitors can explore transformation through movement with dance performances by Consuming Kinetics Dance Company and interactive tours led by student artists in WashU’s performing arts department.

* All ages welcome. Generous support is provided by Women and the Kemper.