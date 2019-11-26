“Multiplied: Edition MAT and the Transformable Work of Art”

All events begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Monday, February 24
Lecture, Reinhard Bek
Conservator, Bek & Frohnert LLC
“Unstable Futures: Conserving the Immaterial, 1960–Present”
Thursday, March 5
Music at the Kemper: Darmstadt School
Monday, March 23
Lecture, Natilee Harren
Assistant professor of contemporary art history and critical studies,
University of Houston
“The Artwork in Flux: Multiples, Fluxboxes, and the Transitional Commodity”
Wednesday, April 1
Lecture: Alexander Alberro
Virginia Bloedel Wright Professor of Art History,
Barnard College
“Abstraction in Reverse: The Reconfigured Spectator in Mid-20th Century Latin American Art”
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4
Kemper Live: Transformation through Movement
Visitors can explore transformation through movement with dance performances by Consuming Kinetics Dance Company and interactive tours led by student artists in WashU’s performing arts department.
* All ages welcome. Generous support is provided by Women and the Kemper.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.