Playwriting competition seeks student submissions

Undergraduate and graduate students at Washington University can submit entries for the annual A.E. Hotchner Playwriting Festival.
The deadline to turn in scripts — which may be full-length, one-act or 10-minute plays — is 4 p.m. Jan. 17. Winning playwrights will be announced in March.
Sponsored by the Performing Arts Department (PAD) in Arts & Sciences, the festival is named for alumnus A.E. Hotchner, who famously bested Tennessee Williams in a campus playwriting competition. Learn more on the PAD website.
