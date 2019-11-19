Playwriting competition seeks student submissions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Undergraduate and graduate students at Washington University can submit entries for the annual A.E. Hotchner Playwriting Festival.

The deadline to turn in scripts — which may be full-length, one-act or 10-minute plays — is 4 p.m. Jan. 17. Winning playwrights will be announced in March.

Sponsored by the Performing Arts Department (PAD) in Arts & Sciences, the festival is named for alumnus A.E. Hotchner, who famously bested Tennessee Williams in a campus playwriting competition. Learn more on the PAD website.