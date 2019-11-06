Storytelling campaign takes gold

The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals announced the WashU Women Innovate (WIN) storytelling campaign won a Gold MarCom award. Created by Washington University in St. Louis’ Office of Public Affairs, WIN shines the spotlight on the university’s support of women founders, entrepreneurs and innovators. The campaign features students, faculty and alumnae.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.