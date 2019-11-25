The View From Here 11.25.19

David McBride, director of NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, speaks about the future of aerospace engineering and the role of government in the age of private space and aircraft flight during an Assembly Series lecture Nov. 19 in a packed Whitaker Hall Auditorium. (Photo: Ray Marklin)
Interim Provost Marion G. Crain (left) and Chancellor Andrew D. Martin (center) recognized faculty award recipients (from left) Yoram Rudy, Fiona Marshall and Gary Stormo during a Nov. 8 ceremony in Emerson Auditorium. Learn more about their achievements. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Members of the Normandy High School Chorale perform during the “Four Hundred Years Forward – Freedom in Our Time” lecture on Nov. 10 in Graham Chapel. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)
Erika Cohn (left), award-winning director of the film “The Judge,” speaks during a panel discussion following the film’s screening Nov. 13 in Hillman Hall. Joining Cohn are (second from left) Tazeen Ali, Nancy Reynolds and David Warren. The John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics organized the event. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Village Executive Chef Dan LeGrand teaches students how to prepare a Filipino dish during a cooking class at the Village. The classes are offered through a partnership between Washington University Dining Services and the university’s Office of Recreation. (Photo: Brittni Walters)
The inaugural Women in Medicine & Science Symposium, focused on the professional development of women in academic medicine, was held Nov. 16, at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. Shown at the symposium are (from left): Christina Gurnett, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Pediatric and Developmental Neurology; Rakhee Bhayani, MD, associate professor of medicine and director of the Forum for Women in Medicine; and Indira Mysorekar, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology. (Photo: Leslie Roettger)
The women’s soccer team plays Maryville (Tenn.) College during an NCAA Division III first-round game Nov. 16 at Francis Olympic Field. The Bears defeated Maryville 4-0. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Karine Jean-Pierre, NBC and MSNBC political analyst, speaks during the “Four Hundred Years Forward – Freedom in Our Time” lecture Nov. 10 in Graham Chapel. The University Libraries’ Mary Curtis Horowitz Lecture for Civic Engagement and Social Policy was the last in a trilogy of “Blacks in America: 400 Years Plus” events. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Washington University)
