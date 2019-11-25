The View From Here 11.25.19

The inaugural Women in Medicine & Science Symposium, focused on the professional development of women in academic medicine, was held Nov. 16, at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. Shown at the symposium are (from left): Christina Gurnett, MD, PhD, director of the Division of Pediatric and Developmental Neurology; Rakhee Bhayani, MD, associate professor of medicine and director of the Forum for Women in Medicine; and Indira Mysorekar, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology. (Photo: Leslie Roettger)