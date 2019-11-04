The View From Here 11.4.19

Brittany Packnett (left), a 2006 alumna and co-host of the award-winning podcast “Pod Save The People,” joined Washington University senior and activist Kayla Reed on Oct. 24 to kick off the “She Leads” conference at Graham Chapel. (Photo courtesy of Erica Melissa)
Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden and a lifelong educator, delivered the keynote address of the “She Leads” conference Oct. 25 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. Hosted by the Olin Fellowship, the conference featured female leaders in technology, finance, public service, medicine and other fields. (Photo courtesy of Erica Melissa)
Students enjoy having class outside Steinberg Hall on a nice fall day.
What’s it like to be a designer, UX engineer or researcher at Google? On Oct. 24, two WashU alumni — Molly Needelman (center) a senior UX researcher at YouTube, and Aaron Zemach, UX engineer for Google Sheets — shared day-in-the-life stories about the company’s unique design processes. The event was presented by the minor in Human-Computer Interaction, which is jointly administered by the Sam Fox and McKelvey schools. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Kawanna Leggett, executive director of residential life, celebrates the holiday at the annual Residential Life Halloween Party. (Photo courtesy of Residential Life)
Emma Flannery (center) stars as Elle Woods in the Performing Arts Department’s presentation of “Legally Blonde” in Edison Theatre Oct. 25-Nov. 3. (Photo courtesy of PAD)
Sam Fox School students make handmade paper outside Bixby Hall. The September workshop, titled “Pulp Fiction: Painting with Paper,” was led by Michael Powell, a lecturer in the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Shreyas R Krishnan)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.