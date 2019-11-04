The View From Here 11.4.19

What’s it like to be a designer, UX engineer or researcher at Google? On Oct. 24, two WashU alumni — Molly Needelman (center) a senior UX researcher at YouTube, and Aaron Zemach, UX engineer for Google Sheets — shared day-in-the-life stories about the company’s unique design processes. The event was presented by the minor in Human-Computer Interaction, which is jointly administered by the Sam Fox and McKelvey schools. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)