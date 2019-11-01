University Libraries completes grant-funded digitization project

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University Libraries’ Film & Media Archive has successfully completed the project “Level Playing Field: Digitizing and Disseminating William Miles’ ‘Black Champions’ Interviews.”

The project was completed with the support of a 2018 grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

Read more on the libraries website.