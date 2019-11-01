University Libraries completes grant-funded digitization project

Washington University Libraries’ Film & Media Archive has successfully completed the project “Level Playing Field: Digitizing and Disseminating William Miles’ ‘Black Champions’ Interviews.”
The project was completed with the support of a 2018 grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
