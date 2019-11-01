Who Knew WashU? 10.30.19

Question: How much concrete did the new buildings constructed on the east end of the Danforth Campus require?
Answer: C) 52,000 cubic yards. (Or, to give the fact a St. Louis flavor, enough to equal 84 million Ted Drewes frozen-custard concretes.) The east end project added five new buildings, expanded the Kemper Art Museum and relocated hundreds of parking spaces underground.
Congrats to this week’s winner, Ernie Gonzales, who works in the Department of Neurology at the School of Medicine and will receive an “I Knew WashU” luggage tag!
