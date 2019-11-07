Wingfield named associate dean for faculty development in Arts & Sciences

Adia Harvey Wingfield, professor of sociology at Washington University in St. Louis, has joined the leadership team in Arts & Sciences as associate dean for faculty development. In her role as associate dean, Wingfield works closely with Barbara A. Schaal, dean of the faculty, in ongoing efforts to support faculty across Arts & Sciences.

Wingfield’s faculty development initiatives include a yearlong workshop series specifically designed for new assistant professors that covers topics ranging from acquiring research funding to building relationships with senior faculty, as well as development opportunities for chairs, directors and other faculty groups. The series began last year under the leadership of Deanna Barch, chair and professor of psychological and brain sciences, who preceded Wingfield as associate dean for faculty development.

“I am thrilled that Adia has agreed to take on the role of associate dean for faculty development,” Schaal said. “Since joining the faculty in 2015, Adia has shown tremendous leadership on campus and is respected both personally and professionally. She is an incredible resource for our faculty as they seek professional development opportunities.”

As a professor of sociology, Wingfield examines how and why racial and gender inequality persists in professional occupations. She is currently president-elect of the Southern Sociological Society, one of the largest regional sociological associations in the country, and she is a regular contributor to Slate, The Atlantic and Harvard Business Review. She is the author of several books, the most recent of which is “Flatlining: Race, Work, and Health Care in the New Economy.” In 2018, she received the Public Understanding of Sociology award from the American Sociological Association.