DecYourDigs winners offer a peek inside their winning rooms

Color, collages and comfort — those characteristics identify the winning rooms in the 2019 #DecYourDigs room-decorating contest sponsored by the Office of Residential Life. Here, The Record takes a peek at some of the coolest rooms on the South 40.
Daniela Pasquarello, a sophomore at Olin Business School, combines gold and dark colors to give her room a chic glamour. (Photo courtesy of Pasquarello)
Pasquarello framed a list of her favorite activities and destinations, including the Central West End, Forest Park and the Arch (top right corner). “It’s my way of celebrating everything I love about St. Louis,” Pasquarello said.
Pasquarello found many of her accent pieces at HomeGoods, Walmart and Etsy. She won best overall room, with a prize of a $500 housing credit.
Ange Long, a first-year student studying architecture, created this Keith Haring-inspired wall art with painter’s tape and tissue paper. She along with fellow first-year students Esther Faronbi, who is at the McKelvey School, and Arsema Belai, an Arts & Sciences student, won the prize for “best triple room.” (Photo courtesy of Faronbi)
Faronbi (left), with roommate Belai, says she likes the atmosphere of the South 40. “I like how we have our own little village here with the twinkling lights and outdoor seating outside the Bear’s Den. There’s a great sense of community.”
Faronbi made a collage of photos from home. “It makes me really happy to look up and see my friends and family.” (Photo courtesy of Faronbi)
B’Elanna Barnes, a sophomore studying computer science, won “best single room” in Residential Life’s annual contest. “I love having suitemates, but it’s nice to have my own room where I can express myself.” (Photo courtesy of Barnes)
Barnes also created a collage of photos of her family, friends from her hometown of North Little Rock, Ark., and first-year floormates. “It makes me feel a little less homesick to have it here,” Barnes said.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.