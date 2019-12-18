Joe part of working group on crisis of black youth suicide

Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, was part of a working group that this week released the report “Ring the Alarm: The Crisis of Black Youth Suicide in America.”
The document served as a report to Congress from the Congressional Black Caucus.
Joe is a nationally recognized authority on suicidal behavior among black Americans, and is expanding the evidence base for effective practice with black boys and young men.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.