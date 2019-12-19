Levin receives ABA award for legal scholarship

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ronald Levin, the William R. Orthwein Distinguished Professor of Law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has received the American Bar Association Administrative Law Section’s 2019 “Award for Best Scholarship” in the field published in 2018.

In the committee’s unanimous view, Levin’s “Rulemaking and the Guidance Exception,” published in the Administrative Law Review, constitutes the best work in the field published in 2018.

Read more about the award and Levin’s work.