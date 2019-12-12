Major upgrade of Central West End station to begin

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The School of Medicine and BJC HealthCare, in partnership with Bi-State Development, will begin construction Monday, Dec. 16, on a major upgrade to the Central West End MetroLink station.

Learn more on the Operations & Facilities Management website.