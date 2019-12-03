Medical students celebrate their teachers, mentors

Washington University School of Medicine students recently honored faculty and residents with Distinguished Service Teaching Awards for the 2018-19 academic year. The awards, which were first given in 1991, reflect the students’ appreciation for dedication, patience and skill in training future physicians.

Students completing their first, second and third year of studies select the course masters, lecturers, clerkship directors, attendings and residents who have made significant contributions to their education. The most recent honorees were awarded Oct. 24 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus.

Among those honored was Laurie J. Punch, MD, associate professor of surgery and associate program director of the general surgery residency program at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Punch was the students’ nominee for the national Humanism in Medicine Award, which is presented annually by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Read more, including the full list of honorees, on the School of Medicine site.