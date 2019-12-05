Obituary: John J. ‘Jack’ Clancy, lecturer in Arts & Sciences, 82

John J. “Jack” Clancy, a lecturer in the Interdisciplinary Project in the Humanities (IPH) in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was 82.

During his 25 years of teaching in Arts & Sciences, Clancy built a reputation as a thoughtful and inspiring educator. He taught courses in ancient and modern political thought; his offerings on Lincoln’s political thought and on economic thought from Aristotle to Keynes were particularly popular. Students and colleagues noted the boundless energy and intelligence with which Clancy approached these topics.

To read Clancy’s full obituary, visit the IPH website.