Richards paper wins award from privacy forum

A recent paper from Neil Richards, the Koch Distinguished Professor in Law at the Washington University School of Law, has been named one of five winners of the Future of Privacy Forum’s 10th Annual Privacy Papers for Policymakers Award.

The paper “Privacy’s Constitutional Moment and the Limits of Data Protection” was recognized as among the leading privacy scholarship that is relevant to policymakers in Congress, at U.S. federal agencies and for data protection authorities abroad.

The five papers “demonstrate a thoughtful analysis of emerging issues and propose new means of analysis that can lead to real-world policy impact, making them ‘must-read’ privacy scholarship for policymakers,” according to the forum.