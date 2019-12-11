Schwinke receives St. Louis Advertising Club’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Del Schwinke, a longtime Washington University adjunct instructor in University College, received the Advertising Club of Greater St. Louis’ Lifetime Achievement Award at a Dec. 5 event.

Schwinke, a 1959 university alumnus and former advertising executive with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Geile/Leon Marketing Communications, has taught advertising in University College since 1999.

He served as co-coordinator of University College’s Communications and Journalism Program from 2009-2018.