Schwinke receives St. Louis Advertising Club’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Del Schwinke, a longtime Washington University adjunct instructor in University College, received the Advertising Club of Greater St. Louis’ Lifetime Achievement Award at a Dec. 5 event.
Schwinke, a 1959 university alumnus and former advertising executive with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Geile/Leon Marketing Communications, has taught advertising in University College since 1999.
He served as co-coordinator of University College’s Communications and Journalism Program from 2009-2018.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.