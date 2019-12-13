Uber’s data revealed nearly 6,000 sexual assaults. Does that mean it’s not safe?

Liberty Vittert, professor of practice in data analytics at Olin Business School
Since Uber released its first ever safety report on Dec. 5, the media has raised alarms for the 5,981 instances of sexual assault included in the document.
This also includes 464 reports of rape over a two-year period – 2017 to 2018.
Uber also reported 97 fatal car accidents and 107 total deaths during the same period.
From my perspective as a data scientist, however, the numbers may not be as alarming as some reports have claimed.
