WUPD invites campus to join annual Blue Santa drive

The Washington University in St. Louis Police Department invites the campus community to join its effort to bring holiday joy to two local families through its Blue Santa program.

WUPD is raising money for the Luke family of Cedar Hill. In October, Kory Luke, 24, was killed in a car accident and his 16-year-old sister was seriously injured. The family has no health insurance and already was struggling. The Blue Santa program is raising money to help the family meet its mounting medical bills.

WUPD also is collecting gifts for 8-year-old Jordan Jeffries, who is battling cancer, and the 5-year-old sister who has never left her side. Blue Santa, a/k/a Detective Don Moore, will deliver the presents to the family before Christmas. Visit the department′s Facebook page for the girls′ wish lists.

This year, WUPD also partnered with Bon Appétit to deliver Thanksgiving dinners to the homeless.

Donations may be delivered to the WUPD station on the Danforth Campus and at the Medical School Protective Services office. Alternatively, donors may contact Moore directly at don_moore@wustl.edu. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 20.