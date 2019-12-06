WUSTL Key log-in page getting updated look

In mid-January, a revamped WUSTL Key log-in page will make its debut.
The Office of Information Technology wanted users to know the update is legitimate. While functionality won’t change, the page will have better visuals, a streamlined interface and be more mobile-friendly.
Learn more on the IT website.
