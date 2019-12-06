WUSTL Key log-in page getting updated look

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In mid-January, a revamped WUSTL Key log-in page will make its debut.

The Office of Information Technology wanted users to know the update is legitimate. While functionality won’t change, the page will have better visuals, a streamlined interface and be more mobile-friendly.

Learn more on the IT website.