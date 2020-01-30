2020-21 tuition, room, board, fees announced

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Undergraduate tuition at Washington University in St. Louis will be $56,300 for the 2020-21 academic year — a $2,050 (3.8%) increase over the 2019-20 current academic tuition of $54,250, announced Amy B. Kweskin, vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer.

The required student activity fee will be $562. The health and wellness fee will be $524.

Charges for on-campus double-occupancy housing for 2020-21 will range between $11,512 and $12,000, depending on housing type selected. This year’s range is $11,176 to $11,650. The meal plans for 2020-21 will range from $4,516 to $6,274 compared with this year’s range of $4,389 to $6,097.

“The tuition you pay allows us to fulfill our mission of providing a world-class university experience inside and outside the classroom,” wrote Interim Provost Marion G. Crain in a letter to parents and students about the 2020-21 tuition, room, board and fees.

“It also enables us to address the very important goal of meeting the financial needs of all of our students. Doing so is one of our highest priorities,” wrote Crain, who is also the Wiley B. Rutledge Professor of Law.

“Thank you for your continued support as we work to provide our students with skills and habits of lifelong learning and leadership to become productive members of a global society,” Crain wrote.

A Frequently Asked Questions document about tuition and the university’s financial resources was enclosed with the letter.

Students who qualify for need-based financial assistance will receive consideration for the cost increases, along with consideration of changes in their family financial circumstances.

Below are the 2020-21 full-time tuition and fee schedules for the university’s graduate and professional programs as well as tuition for evening and summer schools enrolling part-time students.

The Graduate School and graduate programs in the McKelvey School of Engineering: The 2020-21 tuition charge for graduate students in these programs will be $56,300, an increase of $2,050 (3.8%).

Sam Fox Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design: The 2020-21 tuition charge for the Master of Architecture program will be $54,176, an increase of $1,476 (2.8%).

Sam Fox Graduate School of Art: The 2020-21 tuition charge for the Master of Fine Arts programs will be $45,018, an increase of $1,268 (2.9%).

Brown School: The 2020-21 tuition charge for first-year students in the Master of Social Work program will be $43,460, an increase of $850 (2%), and the Master of Public Health program tuition will be $38,600, an increase of $760 (2%).

Olin Business School graduate program: The 2020-21 tuition for the Master of Business Administration program will be $64,250, an increase of $2,200 (3.5%), and the Executive MBA program will be $139,950, an increase of $2,670 (1.9%).

School of Law: The 2020-21 tuition for the JD, JSD, LLM and MLS programs will be $60,900, an increase of $2,100 (3.6%).

School of Medicine: The 2020-21 tuition, including student use fees, for first-year students in the School of Medicine will be $65,731 each year for their four years of medical school, an increase of $1,567 (2.4%). Tuition and fees for the second-, third- and fourth-year classes was fixed for four years upon their entry to medical school and their 2020-21 annual tuition will continue at $64,164, $62,295 and $60,481, respectively. The health fee will remain at $2,749.

Evening and Summer School 2020-21 tuition rates

Undergraduate evening students: For undergraduate evening students enrolling in University College in 2020-21, tuition will be $665 per credit hour.

Graduate students in University College: Depending upon the graduate program in University College, tuition will range from $665 to $995 per credit hour for 2020-21.

Summer School: Tuition in Summer School classes will be $1,180 per undergraduate credit hour and $1,420 per graduate credit hour for summer 2020.