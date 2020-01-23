Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 6, several faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure, effective Jan. 1 unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Lisa Tabor Connor as professor of occupational therapy at the School of Medicine, effective Dec. 6;
Richard J. Cote, MD, as professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine, effective Dec. 6;
Elvin Hsing Geng, MD, as professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, effective Dec. 6;
Peggy Lynn Kendall, MD, as associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, effective Dec. 6; and
Adam Kepecs as professor of neuroscience and of psychiatry at the School of Medicine.
Promotion with tenure
Kory J. Lavine, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;
Stephen T. Oh, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;
Joel D. Schilling, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine; and
Clara L. Wilkins to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences.
