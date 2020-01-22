Campus Life’s Tucker recognized

Travis Tucker, assistant director of leadership and LGBTQIA involvement in the Department of Campus Life at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected to receive the 2020 Outstanding Diversity Achievement Award‐Individual from the National Association for Campus Activities, a leading campus life organization.
Tucker advises student organizations, implements inclusivity trainings and provides support for LGBTQIA programming for both the university and the broader St. Louis communities.
Tucker will be recognized at the 2020 Inspire Live event Feb. 25 in Denver, Colo.
