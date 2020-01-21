Center for the Humanities faculty fellows named

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently announced its 2020-21 cohort of faculty fellows.

They are: Patrick Burke, Colin Burnett and Allan Hazlett (fall 2020); and Nicola Aravecchia, Zoe Stamatopoulou and Rhaisa Williams (spring 2021).

The fellowships provide support for research by junior and senior humanities faculty. Fellows spend a semester in residence at the center, free from teaching and service obligations, working on their projects and contributing to the center’s intellectual life.

