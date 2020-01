Faculty Achievement Award nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for Washington University in St. Louis’ annual Faculty Achievement Awards, known as the Arthur Holly Compton Faculty Achievement Award and the Carl and Gerty Cori Faculty Achievement Award.

The Compton Award is given to a distinguished member of the faculty from one of the six Danforth Campus schools and the Cori Award to a faculty member from the School of Medicine. All full-time, active Washington University faculty members are eligible to receive the Faculty Achievement Award.

Any full-time, active member of the faculty may submit a nomination to the Faculty Achievement Awards Advisory Committee, which is co-chaired by Leila N. Sadat, chair of the Faculty Senate Council and the James Carr Professor of International Criminal Law at the School of Law, and Gerhild S. Williams, vice provost and associate vice chancellor for academic affairs.

The nomination packet should include: a nomination letter detailing the rationale for the nomination; the nominee’s curriculum vitae; and three supporting letters from individuals acquainted with the nominee’s contributions as a scholar/researcher and teacher.

Ideal candidates for the Faculty Achievement Award will show excellence in both the research and the service/teaching domains. While outstanding achievement in research and scholarship are weighed most heavily, the awardee must also show a strong record of service to the university and respected accomplishments in teaching, whether that be in the classroom, in mentoring or in other pedagogical capacities.

The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 14.

Nominations are valid for three years and may be updated by the nominator. Nominations, supporting letters and the considerations of the Advisory Committee will be confidential.

Submit nominations and supporting letters in PDF format to Williams, the Barbara Schaps Thomas and David M. Thomas Professor in the Humanities in Arts & Sciences, at gerhildwilliams@wustl.edu.

The committee will review nominations and make recommendations to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. The awards were established by Chancellor Emeritus Mark S. Wrighton and the Faculty Senate Council in 1999.

The awardees will be announced in the spring, and they will receive their awards and give presentations of their scholarly work during a ceremony in the fall. At the time of these presentations, the awardees each will receive a $5,000 honorarium.

Read a list of all previous Faculty Achievement Award recipients.