Fitzpatrick elected to microscopy society governing council

James Fitzpatrick, professor of neuroscience and of cell biology and physiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected biological sciences director of the Microscopy Society of America. He will serve a three-year term on the society’s governing council beginning in 2020.

An expert in biological imaging, Fitzpatrick is the director of the Washington University Center for Cellular Imaging. The center boasts 16 state-of-the-art light, X-ray and electron microscopes — including a 300kV Titan Krios cryo-electron microscope — and provides imaging expertise and support to researchers at the university and elsewhere.

