Got a resolution for the New Year? Here’s a statistician’s advice on how to keep it

Liberty Vittert, professor of the practice of data science at Olin Business School

New Year’s resolutions have served as the bane of my existence for some time now. Thankfully, I am getting old enough to mostly forget the ones I made the previous year and not feel quite as bad about myself.

I inevitably never accomplish them and fortunately or unfortunately, I am not alone. Over 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by February, and almost 95 percent will bite the dust by March 1.

So does this mean that I should just give up and not make resolutions at all?

Well, considering that one of my resolutions this year is to be more positive, I wouldn’t be doing a very good job of it if I decided to skip those resolutions this year. And neither should you.

