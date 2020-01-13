Graduate student reps sought for Board of Trustees

Applications to serve as one of two graduate student representatives to the Board of Trustees for 2020-21 are open. Applications are due Feb. 17. Attend an information session Jan. 15 on the Danforth Campus or Jan. 21 on the Medical Campus for more details.
