Hogan elected officer of American Epilepsy Society

R. Edward Hogan, MD, professor of neurology and head of the Adult Epilepsy Section at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected second vice president of the American Epilepsy Society. In 2022, he will become the organization’s president.

Hogan’s research interests include neuroimaging in epilepsy. Among other accomplishments, he has used imaging to map blood flow patterns in the brain to identify areas that become more or less active during seizures.

