Kool named a ‘Rising Star’ by psychological association

Wouter Kool, assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was named a “Rising Star” by the Association for Psychological Science (APS), the leading international organization dedicated to advancing scientific psychology across disciplinary and geographic borders.

Kool’s research explores the interaction between cognitive control, decision-making and reinforcement learning. In the Control and Decision-Making Lab, his team combines insights from behavioral experiments, computational modeling and neuroimaging.

The designation is reserved for outstanding psychological scientists in the early stages of their postdoctoral research career. Their work must be innovative and already must have advanced the field while signaling the potential for further contributions.

Those considered for the “Rising Star” designation are evaluated for significant publications, recognitions, discoveries or methodological innovations; theoretical or empirical contributions; and work with broad potential impact.