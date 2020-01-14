Law and policy spring lecture series begins Jan. 17

The spring session of the Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, with a chat with constitutional experts Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the School of Law at University of California, Berkeley, and Lyrissa Lidsky, dean of the University of Missouri School of Law. The moderator will be Greg Magarian, the Thomas and Karole Green Professor of Law at Washington University in St. Louis.

The discussion will focus on the future of free speech and take place in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom in Anheuser-Busch Hall. The series continues through March with lectures on religion, the death penalty, sexual assault, international arbitration and climate law in the Supreme Court. The lecture series is now in its 22nd year. All programs are free and open to the public. For a full list of events, times and locations, visit the PILPSS webpage.