Leahy named associate vice chancellor for finance and controller

Angie L. Leahy, assistant director of tax at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named associate vice chancellor for finance and controller, announced Amy B. Kweskin, vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer. Leahy’s appointment took effect Jan. 1.

She replaces Barbara Potts, who left the university in October.

Leahy’s new responsibilities include ensuring compliance with accounting standards, implementing effective and efficient systems of internal financial control, and financial reporting that facilitates strategic decision-making throughout the university.

Leahy was selected after a nationwide search.

“Angie’s deep understanding of Washington University’s mission and financial operations along with her ability to take very complex financial topics and easily articulate them made her stand out as the clear choice for our next controller,” Kweskin said. “I have had the privilege of working with Angie over the past 10 years, and I look forward to working more closely with her now as she takes on her new role.

“I would like to thank my colleagues who joined me in working to identify a strong pool of candidates for this important position,” Kweskin said. “I am grateful for their efforts and could not be more pleased with the result.”

Leahy joined the university in 2010 as senior tax accountant and was promoted to manager of tax in 2013 and then to assistant director of tax in 2015.

Among her accomplishments in Accounting Services, Leahy interpreted complex tax rules implemented under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. She adapted the university’s compliance efforts accordingly and redesigned the Form 990-T process to conform to the complicated rules implemented under tax reform.

“When I joined Washington University in the tax department 10 years ago, I was thrilled to become a part of an organization whose mission I strongly believe in and support,” Leahy said. “Since then, I have had the privilege of being a member of an outstanding finance team and could not be more honored to have been chosen to help lead it forward through MyDay and the exciting changes to come.”

Previously, Leahy was an associate at KPMG, handling state and local tax, and the office manager and bookkeeper for Communications Workers of America Local 6390-AFL-CIO.

Leahy has been an active member of the National Association of College and University Business Officers for the past 10 years and has been a frequent speaker on tax reform issues at its national tax conferences.

A certified public accountant, Leahy earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s of accounting, both from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.