LEAP info session Jan. 16

Innovators interested in the Leadership and Entrepreneurial Acceleration Program (LEAP) are invited to an informational session from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in Mallinckrodt Center.
LEAP, sponsored by the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, offers mentorship and potential funding to help push products and innovators with Washington University intellectual property toward commercialization. Learn more here.
