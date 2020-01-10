LEAP info session Jan. 16

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Innovators interested in the Leadership and Entrepreneurial Acceleration Program (LEAP) are invited to an informational session from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in Mallinckrodt Center.

LEAP, sponsored by the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship, offers mentorship and potential funding to help push products and innovators with Washington University intellectual property toward commercialization. Learn more here.